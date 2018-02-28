CareerPoint offering services for Hurricane Maria evacuees

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – CareerPoint in Holyoke is offering services for evacuees who have moved to the area in the aftermath of Hurricane Maria.

CareerPoint is offering English as a Second Language classes and job training for those displaced by the hurricane. Holyoke is now home to hundreds of hurricane evacuees looking for work.

Careerpoint received a national emergency grant from the Department of Labor to assist families from Puerto Rico and the Virgin Islands who were displaced by Hurricane Maria.

Careerpoint’s Director of Counseling Services, Kate Smith, told 22News about the other ways the organization plans to use this grant.

“The grants going to allow us to help fund the cost of English as a Second Language classes, occupational training, perhaps the cost of getting licenses transferred, things like that,” said Smith.

Outside of Puerto Rico, Holyoke has the largest Puerto Rican population per capita in the United States.

