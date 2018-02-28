Cannabis Control Commission votes to place growth cap on marijuana farmers

BOSTON (WWLP) – The Cannabis Control Commission agreed to place caps on marijuana farmers and determined a threshold for how much marijuana product they have to sell.

The Cannabis Control Commission has just two weeks left to finalize regulations for Massachusetts marijuana industry. The Commission had their third day of policy deliberations Wednesday, discussing cultivation caps.

Commissioners voted to place a cap on marijuana farmers, allowing each licensee to grow 100-thousand square feet of cannabis.

Kay Doyle, Commissioner of the Cannabis Control Commission, told 22News “I didn’t want to unduly constrain businesses that are already underway, but I did think that we should probably learn from what other states are doing.”

Despite some concerns for overproduction, regulators agreed to hold craft cooperatives or groups of farmers that hold one license together, to the same cap as other cultivators.

“If we’re concerned that we have overproduction risks that we have not addressed through our draft regulations then I think we need to talk about all of the caps, not just on craft cultivation,” said Steven Hoffman, Chair of the Cannabis Control Commission.

Under the Commission’s draft regulations, farmers would also subject to higher licensing fees the more marijuana they intend to grow.

The Commission plans to establish a tier system determining those fees. Cultivators would also have to sell at least 85 percent of their product to stay in that tier.

Under the law, the Commission must establish regulations by March 15th.

