Bishop Rozanski among bishops seeking state prison reform

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Four Roman Catholic bishops from across Massachusetts are urging leaders of the House and Senate to lessen the laws on prison reform.

Bishop Mitchell Rozanski is one of the four who wrote a letter to legislators, asking to shorten the sentences given to those for non-violent drug convictions.

In the letter, they also encourage representatives to create treatment programs for those suffering from substance abuse.

“All of us like to see those who go to prison come out and become a part of society again, and a contributing factor of society,” Bishop Rozanski told 22News.

Bishop Rozanski says this will benefit society as a whole and would be life-changing to many individuals and their families.