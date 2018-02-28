Bishop hosts listening session on status of Diocese churches

NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – The Bishop of Springfield is continuing to ask western Massachusetts parishioners about the state of their places of worship.

Bishop Mitchell Rozanski traveled to St. John Cantius Hall in Northampton Wednesday night, for his second of nine planned listening sessions.

The sessions were to hear parishioners concerns, and to talk about the church’s priorities moving forward. Bishop Rozanski wanted to know what churches do well, what they can improve on, and action the church should take.

“That is helping me to put together the basis for a pastoral senate for the diocese, so this really lays the groundwork for that pastoral senate,” said Bishop Rozanski.

Bishop Rozanski said he’s very happy with turnouts so far, and hopes people continue to attend these listening sessions.