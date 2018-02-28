Bellamy family still relishing Olympic gold medal

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – It’s been a week since Kacey Bellamy and the rest of the USA women’s hockey team won gold in Pyeongchang. Her family was in South Korea cheering her on.

22News spoke with Kacey’s mom, Maura, about watching her daughter become an Olympic gold medalist.

“I probably prayed all my prayers in my life in that one day.” It’s a moment Maura Bellamy will never forget – at a third Olympics to cheer on her daughter Kacey.

A final game that turned into more of a nail-biter than she could have ever imagined.

“I never watched any of the shootout, just put it that way. I almost left the rink completely. I’m just one of those people.”

Guess you could say, ‘like mother, like daughter.’

“I didn’t watch one shot I could tell you that.”

“It was so emotional when i realized they had won the game, it was just tears. It was really tears of joy.”

Maura said she nearly climbed over people to quickly get down to the ice to see her daughter. She said Kacey was fully taking in those moments.

“Kacey is all, you know, ‘look at it, can you believe it, it’s a gold medal.’ She goes, you know, I’ve been thinking about this for the last 10 minutes, and it is a gold medal, but it’s about so much more than that. It’s about every single person that came before me today and this team and all the girls that started and that we have looked up to.”

Maura said she said she hopes this team inspires little girls everywhere, just like her daughter was inspired by those who came before her.

“Never stop chasing you dream, because you never know. For kacey she has two silvers medals and a gold and who would have thought that .”

Kacey comes back to western Massachusetts on March 10th, and the city of Westfield is throwing a parade for her.