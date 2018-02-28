Arrest warrant issued for man connected to weapons and drugs in Hadley storage unit

HADLEY, Mass. (WWLP) – Police have issued an arrest warrant out for a man they say is connected to a shotgun, rocket launcher and methamphetamine found in a storage unit on Route 9 in Hadley, Monday.

The Hadley Police Department say they have a warrant for the arrest of Mark Kauffman.

Kauffman is facing charges including trafficking in methamphetamine of 100-200 grams, possession of a large capacity feeding device and two counts of possession of a firearm without a license, polcie say.

Hadley police added that Kauffman’s last known whereabouts are possibly Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.