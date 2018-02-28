9,000+ bags of heroin seized, 2 arrested in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Hampden County Narcotics Task Force seized more than 9,000 bags of heroin in Springfield and arrested two men for their suspected involvement in a high-level \ trafficking operation.

According to Hampden District Attorney’s Office spokesman Jim Leydon, 39-year-old Julio Sanchez of Springfield and 32-year-old Andy Espinal-Antonio of Worcester have been charged with trafficking heroin over 200 grams, and conspiracy to violate drug laws.

They were arrested in the area of Chestnut in Liberty Streets, and were allegedly both observed selling heroin while under police surveillance.

Leydon said 9,000 ready-for-sale bags of heroin were found in Sanchez’s vehicle, and about 50 bags were found in Espinal-Antonio’s vehicle, along with $3,580 in cash.

Bail was set at $10,000 for both men.