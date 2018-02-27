West Springfield Town Council accepts sewer rate reduction with incremental increase

WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The West Springfield Town Council accepted Mayor William Reichelt’s recommendation to reduce current sewer rates, in favor of an incremental increase over a period of three years.

Reichelt told 22News he recommended that sewer rates be reduced by 50 percent, back dated to January 1.

“An increase to our user rates is absolutely needed, but an incremental increase is good for everyone, compared to a lump sum increase, as it allows us to budget and plan for future expenditures,” Reichelt said.

According to the recommendation letter Reichelt wrote to councilors, the incremental increase will give the town time to continue to design projects, bid them, and oversee them, ensuring that they are carried out correctly.

They mayor said West Springfield has $18 million worth of infrastructure projects breaking ground this summer.

Read Reichelt’s full recommendation letter below: