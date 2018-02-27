Spring-like weather a temptation for outdoor activities

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Tuesday’s temperatures made it feel like spring, but it’s not quite warm enough for outdoor dining.

Diners hoping to have lunch outside during the warmer temperatures likely found the patios closed.

Several restaurants told 22News their patios won’t open up until anywhere from Saint Patrick’s Day to the end of May.

While Tuesday’s warmup had a spring “feel,” and severe weather possible this weekend, Munich Haus in Chicopee said restaurants have to wait to pull out the patio furniture.



“A couple of people asked, but unfortunately you know, because of the demand, we can’t just put tables out because they’re already in storage,” Matt Hellyar of Munich Haus told 22News.

Temperatures in the fifties are expected again on Wednesday, but a mix of rain and snow is in the forecast for Friday.