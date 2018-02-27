South Hadley charter school head fired for misconduct

SOUTH HADLEY, Mass. (AP) — The head of a western Massachusetts charter school has been fired a month after he was arrested on drug charges.

The trustees at Pioneer Valley Performing Arts Public Charter School in South Hadley fired head of school George Simpson on Monday.

Board president Melinda Winter said the drug charges were one several reasons for Simpson’s termination, but she did not elaborate on the others. She said “it was in the best interest of our community to terminate our relationship with Mr. Simpson.”

Simpson and his lawyer refused comment.

The 45-year-old Simpson was pulled over by Reading police on Jan. 26 for allegedly driving erratically. Police say Simpson was in possession of heroin and methamphetamine. He has pleaded not guilty.

The school has about 400 students in grades 7 to 12.