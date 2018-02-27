It’s healthy, it’s vegan and it’s easy to make! Shannon Greenwood, Owner of Tandem Bagel Company was in the kitchen whipping up sesame ginger sweet potato zoodles.
Sesame Ginger Sweet Potato Zoodles
- 2 large, sweet potatoes
- 1/2 pound fresh snow peas
- 1/3 cup toasted sesame oil
- 1 tablespoon black sesame seeds (for optional garnish)
- 1/2 cup soy sauce
- 3 tablespoons balsamic vinegar
- 31/2 tablespoons dark brown sugar
- 2 cloves crushed garlic
- 2 teaspoons chili oil
- 1 tablespoon minced ginger
- 1 garlic clove, finely chopped
- 1/4 cup chopped cilantro
Prepare Noodles:
- Spiralize sweet potatoes on wide noodle setting or buy prepared spiralized noodles
- Bring large pot of water to boil.
- Cook sweet potato noodles until tender but still firm. Approximately 5 minutes
- Add snow peas to boiling water for last two minutes of sweet potato cooking time.
- Drain sweet potato and peas.
Prepare Marinade:
- Mix all marinade ingredients together, stirring to dissolve brown sugar.
- Toss sweet potato noodles and peas with marinade.
- Garnish with chopped cilantro and black sesame seeds.