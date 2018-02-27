It’s healthy, it’s vegan and it’s easy to make! Shannon Greenwood, Owner of Tandem Bagel Company was in the kitchen whipping up sesame ginger sweet potato zoodles.

Sesame Ginger Sweet Potato Zoodles

2 large, sweet potatoes

1/2 pound fresh snow peas

1/3 cup toasted sesame oil

1 tablespoon black sesame seeds (for optional garnish)

1/2 cup soy sauce

3 tablespoons balsamic vinegar

31/2 tablespoons dark brown sugar

2 cloves crushed garlic

2 teaspoons chili oil

1 tablespoon minced ginger

1 garlic clove, finely chopped

1/4 cup chopped cilantro

Prepare Noodles:

Spiralize sweet potatoes on wide noodle setting or buy prepared spiralized noodles

Bring large pot of water to boil.

Cook sweet potato noodles until tender but still firm. Approximately 5 minutes

Add snow peas to boiling water for last two minutes of sweet potato cooking time.

Drain sweet potato and peas.

Prepare Marinade:

Mix all marinade ingredients together, stirring to dissolve brown sugar.

Toss sweet potato noodles and peas with marinade.

Garnish with chopped cilantro and black sesame seeds.