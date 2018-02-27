Sesame Ginger Sweet Potato Zoodles

It’s healthy, it’s vegan and it’s easy to make! Shannon Greenwood, Owner of Tandem Bagel Company was in the kitchen whipping up sesame ginger sweet potato zoodles.

  • 2 large, sweet potatoes
  • 1/2 pound fresh snow peas
  • 1/3 cup toasted sesame oil
  • 1 tablespoon black sesame seeds (for optional garnish)
  • 1/2 cup soy sauce
  • 3 tablespoons balsamic vinegar
  • 31/2 tablespoons dark brown sugar
  • 2 cloves crushed garlic
  • 2 teaspoons chili oil
  • 1 tablespoon minced ginger
  • 1 garlic clove, finely chopped
  • 1/4 cup chopped cilantro

Prepare Noodles:

  • Spiralize sweet potatoes on wide noodle setting or buy prepared spiralized noodles
  • Bring large pot of water to boil.
  • Cook sweet potato noodles until tender but still firm. Approximately 5 minutes
  • Add snow peas to boiling water for last two minutes of sweet potato cooking time.
  • Drain sweet potato and peas.

 

Prepare Marinade:

  • Mix all marinade ingredients together, stirring to dissolve brown sugar.
  • Toss sweet potato noodles and peas with marinade.
  • Garnish with chopped cilantro and black sesame seeds.

