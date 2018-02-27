School Shooting Solution: A vault for kids?

(WYFF) After decades of working in perimeter security for the military, J.C. Brown helped create a product that gives students and teachers a bulletproof place to hide in their classrooms.

“I happened to look at a newspaper article and it talked about a child being shot in a school. So, I said, ‘Why don’t we just take care of that?'”

Brown, his friend and their team created the company Big 6, LLP.

They then created the VAST 6, which stands for Vault for Active Shooter and Tornado. They worked on their idea for the last couple of years and have come up with their latest and greatest prototype.

“We want to make sure that we do not have a kid shot again in these schools,” Brown said. “The vault is to protect our best prize, our most valuable thing, and that is our children.”

The bulletproof vault is designed to be installed in a classroom. It collapses to the size of a bookshelf.

