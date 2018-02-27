“Satanic” murder convictions thrown out

(WAVE) After spending 21 years behind bars, two wrongly convicted Kentucky men are free.

On Monday, Meade County Judge Bruce Butler followed the Attorney General’s plea not to seek further murder indictments against Jeffrey Clark and Garr Keith Hardin.

The men were accused of murdering Rhonda Sue Warford in what detectives described as a “satanic” plot in 1992.

The Innocence Project got involved in 2009 and last year, Butler vacated their murder convictions, believing the evidence and the investigation conducted by then-Detective Mark Handy was flawed.

Shortly thereafter, the Commonwealth filed an appeal to try to re-indict the men for murder, that’s when Attorney General Andy Beshear filed a motion to dismiss all future charges against the pair.

On Monday, Butler agreed.

“I want to see who actually did this crime,” said Clark. “I want some closure and I want to know who took my life away from me.”

Read more: http://bit.ly/2FbT8vY