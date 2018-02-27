Ryan: “We shouldn’t be banning guns…”

(NBC News) Lawmakers on Capitol Hill are facing the first real test of whether they can translate gun control protests into policy in the wake of the Parkland shooting.

“We shouldn’t be banning guns for law abiding citizens, we should focus on making sure people who should not get guns in the first place don’t get guns,” said House Speaker Paul Ryan.

The one area Congress does agree on is strengthening background checks, but with different ideas on how.

“What I don’t want to do is leave here this week and go back home to Texas and say we failed to do anything to try to address these tragedies,” said Texas Senator John Cornyn.

Last December, the House passed the so-called “Fix NICS” bill to make sure states report criminal information to a federal database, but those checks do not cover gun shows or online sales.

Some Florida Republicans are even signaling that they are willing to budge on the traditional GOP gun stance.

“Lets pause sales on these weapons for these mass murders and mass shootings,” said Florida Representative Brian Mast.

Read more: http://nbcnews.to/2CqVUg3