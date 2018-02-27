Retail marijuana shops becoming a reality for Northampton residents

NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – A Northampton city council committee discussed different aspects of the legal marijuana business Tuesday night.

The public was invited to share their thoughts on retail marijuana shops, how the tax revenue will be spent, and how the marijuana industry could change downtown Northampton.

This forum was held to help with the transition to retail marijuana shops becoming a reality.



“I’m really glad the city is finally having these public hearings because I think it’s really important for the community to speak out about what kind of community they want,” said Laurie Loisel of Northampton. “I’m not saying there shouldn’t be pot shops but I think we should think about how many we want.”



The City of Northampton says recreational marijuana will be sold in the city as soon as this summer.