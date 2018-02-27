Report: Massachusetts can save money with residential assistance program

BOSTON (WWLP) – According to a new report, the state can save an average of $39,000 for each family that avoids homelessness through the Residential Assistance for Families in Transition program, also known as RAFT.

According to the new Regional Housing Network report, the state spent an average of $42,000 for each family that entered shelters during the last fiscal year. But through RAFT, the state only spent $3,000 per household to help Massachusetts families avoid homelessness.

“If a family comes to us with a housing crisis and we can help them solve it without them having to go into shelter,” Way Finders’ Vice President Lauren Voyer explained. “That’s a tremendous savings right there.”

RAFT offers recipients up to $4,000 in financial assistance per year for moving costs, rent and utilities.

Springfield has the second most RAFT households and provided almost $1 million in assistance to recipients last fiscal year.