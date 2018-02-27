Report: Massachusetts can save money with residential assistance program

RAFT program offers up to $4,000 in financial assistance per year for needy families

Elisha Machado, 22News State House Correspondent Published: Updated:

BOSTON (WWLP) – According to a new report, the state can save an average of $39,000 for each family that avoids homelessness through the Residential Assistance for Families in Transition program, also known as RAFT.

According to the new Regional Housing Network report, the state spent an average of $42,000 for each family that entered shelters during the last fiscal year. But through RAFT, the state only spent $3,000 per household to help Massachusetts families avoid homelessness.

Homelessness down last year, but still up over past decade

“If a family comes to us with a housing crisis and we can help them solve it without them having to go into shelter,” Way Finders’ Vice President Lauren Voyer explained. “That’s a tremendous savings right there.”

RAFT offers recipients up to $4,000 in financial assistance per year for moving costs, rent and utilities.

HUD awards $73.5 million to Massachusetts homeless programs

Springfield has the second most RAFT households and provided almost $1 million in assistance to recipients last fiscal year.

Related Posts