“Scarlett’s Baby Pantry” put on by Project New Hope Veterans Organization allows military members, veterans, and their families to shop for new baby and children’s items free of charge. President Bill Moore and Holyoke Office Manager Tom Lamica shared more.

“Scarlett’s Baby Pantry” at Project New Hope Veterans Organization

Mondays & Wednesdays, 11am – 2pm

476 Appleton Street, Suite 3, Holyoke

413-315-3873

projectnewhopema.org

PTSD Retreat

April 20 – April 22

167 Prescott Street, Groton