Mild air this winter leads to less “cabin fever” for some here in the valley

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – So far this winter western Massachusetts got a tastes of spring from time to time. 22News is working for you with how this could be affecting your overall mood this winter season.

We have seen our fair share of snow this winter but we have also seen plenty of warm and sunny days, which has allowed people to get outside more often.

Cabin fever? Winter blues? Maybe not so much this winter season.Some might say because of the recent mild air throughout the winter season, they haven’t felt that terrible grip of the typical New England winter filled with bitterly cold air and snow.

One Springfield resident told 22News, “Im starting to think about swimming, going to the beach, stuff like that. Days like this I gotta get out of the house and do something just walk around.”

That’s just what some people did Tuesday afternoon at Forest Park in Springfield thanks to the mild air and sunshine. People were walking, running, and biking.

22News talked with the owner of Train For Life in Chicopee who said this time of year, when the weather is warm and sunny, its best to take advantage of it. Drew McConaha, Train For Life, told 22News, “Exercising outside will give you a lot of vitamin D. Most people this time of year have seasonal depression that’s something personally I’ve been affected with, its a great way to break up when its cold your moving less, take the opportunity to get outside while you can and see a difference in your overall energy levels.”

Just this month we have broken 2 record high temperatures and have seen more above average days than on average or below average.

Spring is officially less than a month away.