Massachusetts drivers questioning the accuracy of electronic tolls

WESTFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – It’s been over a year since Massachusetts moved to all-electronic tolling.



MassDOT says the new EZ-Pass gantries are designed to be 99.9 percent accurate. But you told us otherwise.



Viewers wrote 22News concerned about EZ-Pass accuracy.



A fine in the mail for a license plate one number off or the identical plate number, but from a different state or a commercial vehicle.



On Tuesday we learned about the technology behind the system. It’s processed more than half a billion transactions and uses sensors that communicate with your transponder to debit your account.



It only takes a picture of your plate when it can’t find your account and a transponder from out of state can be charged a different rate than one from Massachusetts.



“You have to pay either way,” said Kym Picard of Chicopee. “A lot of times you are wondering if you are overpaying but so far it seems to be alright.”



MassDOT went to all electronic tolling open-road tolling to get you where you want to go faster, cuts operating costs, and reduce pollution.

MassDOT says you should check your account on a regular basis and call them with any concerns.