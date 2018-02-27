Longmeadow’s Brynn Cartelli joins Team Kelly on The Voice

LONGMEADOW, Mass. (WWLP) – The Voice on NBC returned Monday night for its 14th season, and Longmeadow’s own 14-year-old Brynn Cartelli is the youngest contestant in the competition.

Cartelli is officially part of team Kelly Clarkson, after singing her heart out on the season premiere.

you tell all the boys no. my dreams came true when i got to tell @kelly_clarkson yes. Let’s do this coachy coach. @NBCTheVoice #TheVoice pic.twitter.com/I8l3uWwduh — Brynn Cartelli (@BrynnCartelli) February 27, 2018

Cartelli tweeted out out Tuesday morning that she is now #67 on iTunes Pop Charts list as she thanked her followers.

Friends, followers, and family members were cheering her on via twitter after Monday’s night episode was aired.

22News talked with one local resident who is proud that Cartelli is from western Massachusetts.

“Absolutely, it’s wonderful to have an amazing person with such talent from western Massachusetts,” Springfield resident Betty Eisold said.

Cartelli was discovered by NBC through her YouTube page two years ago.

You can follow her journey this season on 22News.