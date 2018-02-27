White powder found in Hadley storage unit suspected to be meth

HADLEY, Mass. (WWLP) – Hadley police are continuing to look into the discovery of weapons and drugs inside an abandoned storage unit on Route 9.

Hadley Police Chief Michael Mason told 22News employees at Stuff-It Storage found a shot gun, shoulder-fire rocket launcher, and containers of white powder inside the unit as they prepared to auction it away.

Mason said they suspect the powder is methamphetamine, but it is pending a lab test confirmation.

The findings prompted a state police bomb squad and Hadley Fire Department HAZMAT response. It was later determined the rocket-launcher was inert, and that there was no ammunition in the storage unit. Mason said the weapons were, however, unsecured.