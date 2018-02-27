Holyoke residents complaining of overflowing trash in their neighborhood

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – Residents in one Holyoke neighborhood said overflowing trash from an apartment dumpster has been blowing into their street and yards.

22News shot this video of used surgical gloves, candy wrappers, and other trash scattered throughout Pearl Street and into people’s yards.

Residents complained on the city’s See-Click-Fix page, and the DPW said it’s responsible for street sweeping.

But one Pearl Street resident complained people are improperly using a dumpster, causing it to overflow.

“Then the lid stays up and the trash blows out of it and it comes into our yard,” Michele McCartney told 22News. “It’s very frustrating, it really is. It makes us look like we’re trashy people, and we’re really not. And this is a nice neighborhood.”

The complaint has been sent to the DPW and the police department for review through the city’s community complaint web page.