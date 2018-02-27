Higher February rainfall average to blame for rising river levels

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Recent rain and melting snow has added more water to our rivers and ponds.

The Connecticut River in Chicopee was overflowing its banks on Tuesday. Part of the boat ramp is under water as well.

Springfield resident Dale Lataile told 22News that there are future benefits to high river levels this time of year.

“I think that’s going to be good for the summer,” Lataile said. “It will make the woods look beautiful, that water will disappear by summertime.”

We’ve gotten more than 5 inches of rain so far this February, the average rainfall for the month is around 3 inches. But a lot of that rain is not soaking into the ground because the ground is still frozen.

The 22News Storm Team will be watching a storm closely that is expected towards the end of the week.