Funeral services Tuesday for Rep. Peter Kocot

NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – Family members, friends, and fellow politicians will gather in Northampton Tuesday morning to remember the life of State Representative Peter Kocot.

A funeral Mass is scheduled for 10:30 A.M. at the St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Church on King Street. Calling hours for the 61 year-old Northampton Democrat were held Monday afternoon at the Czelusniak Funeral Home on North Street.

House Speaker Robert DeLeo notified colleagues of Kocot’s death in an email Thursday afternoon. In the message, DeLeo called Kocot one of the most selfless and kind people that he ever knew.

Kocot was first elected to the Massachusetts House of Representatives in 2002. Prior to that, he was a long-standing staff member for former House Majority Leader William Nagle (D-Northampton.)

Kocot served the 1st Hampshire District, which includes all precincts in his hometown of Northampton, as well as the towns of Hatfield, Westhampton, Southampton, and Montgomery.

He leaves behind a wife and two sons.