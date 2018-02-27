Funeral held for State Rep. Peter Kocot in Northampton

NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – Funeral services were held in Northampton on Tuesday morning for State Representative Peter Kocot.

Kocot died last Thursday at the age of 61 after a brief illness.

He represented the 1st Hampshire district for 15 years, which includes all precincts in his hometown of Northampton as well as the towns of Hatfield, Westhampton, Southampton, and Montgomery.

House Speaker Robert DeLeo called Kocot one of the most selfless and kind people that he ever knew.

Kocot leaves behind a wife and two sons.

