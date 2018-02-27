Fuller Road in Chicopee to undergo major rehabilitation project

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Fuller Road in Chicopee is set to undergo a major rehabilitation project in the coming years.

The Fuller Road reconstruction project is expected to improve the safety of not only drivers but pedestrians as well.

People who live on Fuller Road in Chicopee describe it as “a nightmare.”

“Going up and down Fuller Road just walking is terrible with traffic,” said Kristen Pope of Chicopee.

However, a 7.5 million dollar rehabilitation project looks to solve those issues.

John Morgan, Section Manager of CHA Consulting told 22News, “The roadway will be fully reconstructed to address the existing pavement issues.”

MassDOT held a public hearing Tuesday night — providing insight into the project.

They said the road surface will be repaved, and the rehab will also include upgrading existing traffic signals, and drainage improvements. Sidewalks will be added as well.

“We’re trying to make it a safe road for everybody, not just vehicles but bicycles and pedestrians,” said Morgan.

Kristen Pope sees people walk up and down her road everyday. She hopes the improvements make Fuller Road a little safer.

“Hopefully with the paths or the sidewalks, it will end up being, the traffic will go a little slower,” said Pope.

The Project is scheduled to begin in the Spring of 2020. All roadways are expected to remain open during the construction.