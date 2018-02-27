Friendly’s in South Hadley closes due to lease termination

SOUTH HADLEY, Mass. (WWLP) – The Friendly’s closed in the South Hadley Plaza.

Despite the closure of the Friendly’s restaurant, the property owners told 22News there are multiple opportunities for expansion in the plaza.

Property Owner Rocco Falcone told 22News Friendly’s closed Monday after the restaurant decided to terminate their lease.

The Wilbraham-based chain has 231 locations in New England which is 30 fewer restaurants than they had just 2 years ago.

Falcone, President and CEO of Rocky’s Ace Hardware, Peter Picknelly and Andy Yee bought the Newton Street plaza in 2016 for $2.4 million dollars. Falcone told 22News there’s an opportunity to build a new rocky’s ACE hardware store in the plaza.

Katie Wong, owner of Mandarin Gourmet, told 22News she’s looking forward to new developments, “Yeah I really want to see more businesses to come in here. More businesses will be better for everyone, for us and the residents of South Hadley.”

Falcone told 22News that he, Picknelly and Yee will meet soon to discuss the expansion of Rocky’s and other developments in the plaza. Falcone said he doesn’t expect any other closures in the plaza.