Flu infections are starting to decrease in the U.S.

GREENFIELD, Mass. (WWLP)- This year’s flu season has been described as the worst since the swine flu pandemic of 2009.

96 children have died during this flu season.

“It makes me nervous. Children and other people are dying from it, especially since I have a four year old,” said Amanda Lane of Shelburne Falls.

The flu season typically runs from October through April. Flu infections are starting to decrease, but health officials said there could still be another spike.

“I had a bad sore throat, bad cough, way down in my chest it was horrible, said Judy Hoyt of Shelburne Falls. “I never want it again.”

Public Health officials say keeping your hands clean will help prevent yourself from getting the flu. So before you go ahead and eat your meal, wash your hands or use hand sanitizer. Experts recommend you avoid hand shakes, sneeze into your elbow.

Greenfield Public Health nurse Cheryl Volpe told 22News the town has seen one hundred more flu infections than last year. Volpe said the biggest increase is with children between 1 and 6 years old.

Despite the flu vaccine only being 25 percent effective, Volpe said getting the shot can reduce the severity of symptoms.