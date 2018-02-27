Felony warrant issued for Chicopee armed robbery suspect

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – A felony warrant has been issued for a woman’s arrest in connection with the armed robbery at a Chicopee grocery store earlier this month.
Chicopee Police Officer Mike Wilk told 22News detectives have identified the suspect as 27-year-old Johanna Nadeau.
Chicopee police identify shoplifting suspect who allegedly threatened employee with dirty needle
She is accused of stealing items from the Stop and Shop store on Memorial Drive February 14, and threatening the store’s loss prevention officer with a dirty needle when she was confronted.
Wilk said Nadeau left the store in a GMC Sierre and is described as being 5’2″ tall, 135 pounds.
If you know her whereabouts or have any information you’re asked to call police at 413-594-1740. If you have contact with Nadeau, Wilk says she is encouraged to turn herself in.