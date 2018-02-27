Felony warrant issued for Chicopee armed robbery suspect

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – A felony warrant has been issued for a woman’s arrest in connection with the armed robbery at a Chicopee grocery store earlier this month.

Chicopee Police Officer Mike Wilk told 22News detectives have identified the suspect as 27-year-old Johanna Nadeau.

She is accused of stealing items from the Stop and Shop store on Memorial Drive February 14, and threatening the store’s loss prevention officer with a dirty needle when she was confronted.

Wilk said Nadeau left the store in a GMC Sierre and is described as being 5’2″ tall, 135 pounds.

If you know her whereabouts or have any information you’re asked to call police at 413-594-1740. If you have contact with Nadeau, Wilk says she is encouraged to turn herself in.