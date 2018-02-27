Faded lane lines and no working lights among concerns for drivers on I-391

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – 22News went to the state with your concerns about the lane lines on Interstate 391.



MassDOT promised us they’ll be sending crews to review the road markings on I-391.



We’ve been getting messages through our ReportIt! feature about the faded and in some places, nonexistent lane markers.



Specifically, going from Holyoke to Chicopee in the area of Exits 4A and 4B. Drivers are also concerned about the lack of working lights on that stretch of road.



With regard to that, MassDOT spokesperson Patrick Marvin told 22News contractors will be repairing the lights, “in the coming months.”



“Coming off of the highway you can’t really see the lines so when you are merging onto the highway it’s not really safe,” said Victoria Stefan of South Hadley. “I think the state should repaint the lines.”

MassDOT says they’ve awarded contracts to repairs lighting on several area highways.



They also say their work depends on good weather conditions.Line painting on wet or cold days can be difficult.