Electric car chargers don’t meet the demand of electric cars

SPRINGIFELD, Mass. (WWLP)- There are an estimated 96 car charging ports in the Pioneer Valley right now.

But, the number of electric cars on the road is going up and 96 won’t hold to the growing demand.

Researchers at International Monetary Fund and Georgetown University say electric cars may take over roadways as soon as 2040.

State research echos that.

“Our research shows there could be 7,000 or more electric vehicles on the road just in Springfield alone in the coming decade,” says the State Director for Environment Massachusetts Ben Hellerstein.

When you do find a charger that’s in public, it may not fit your specific car.

“It’s definitely the wave of the future. When electrify America looked at the barriers, it’s lack of chargers,” says Catherine Ratte, the Principal Planner for the Pioneer Valley Planning Commission.

Right now there are six charging stations in Springfield.

Environment Massachusetts says Springfield alone would need 250 charging stations to meet the growing demand.

The Pioneer Valley Planning Commission hasn’t calculated how much it would cost the city to put in more chargers, but one costs anywhere from $500 to $15,000 dollars depending on how fast it charges the car.

There’s an incentive for businesses to install more chargers now.

“The Department of Environmental Protection does have grants right now for employers with over 15 employees,” says Ratte. “They can get half the cost of charging stations reimbursed by the state.”