WESTFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Drivers who hit damaging potholes in Westfield can file a claim.

The claim form on the city’s website will ask for a description of your damage and details of the incident.

A claim must be filed within 30 days of the incident. The city will investigate your claim, but there’s no guarantee you’ll be reimbursed.

22News spoke with Westfield resident Andy Vaoriaano about the city’s choice of action.

“I think its the right thing to do, like I said, the taxpayers are paying for the maintenance and if the maintenance isn’t done, you should have already paid for what should have been effectively done,” Vaoriaano told 22News.

All claim statements can be delivered to the Westfield mayor’s office.

