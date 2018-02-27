Doctor answers your questions about heart health

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – February is Heart Health Month and 22News is Working For You with ways to keep your heart healthy.

Dr. Jay Burton of Springfield Medical Associates told 22News about new research that shows a link between heart disease and women who’ve undergone chemotherapy for breast cancer.

He said there are some important questions breast cancer patients need to ask their doctors.

“They should know the types of medications that were used and also the radiation that was used and they should ask what types of follow up testing should be done down the line in terms of echocardiograms, stress tests,” Dr. Burton told 22News.

Feel free to send us your questions through Report It! or click here for more information >>>>