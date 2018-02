CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Today we’re having oodles of fun in the kitchen… with sweet potato zoodles!

We’ve got Shannon Greenwood here from Tandem Bagel Company, and we’re whipping up a delicious Sesame Ginger Sweet Potato Zoodles recipe you won’t want to miss.

Watch Mass Appeal today at 11 on 22News and at 1 on the CW Springfield.