Bright Nights appreciation breakfast held in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Bright Nights is celebrating its 24th anniversary.

Tuesday morning’s breakfast honored those who supported Bright Nights in Forest Park last season.

This year’s theme is a “Countdown to the 25th Season,” which won’t be held until 2019.

Spirit of Springfield President Judy Matt told 22News why she thinks Bright Nights has had so much success.

“People that were coming with their children, those children are now bringing their children and it’s a quality product,” Matt said. “That’s what keeps bringing people back. When a sponsor sees that they like to be associated with it.”

Matt also told 22News the 25th season of Bright Nights will have at least one new display and some new activities.