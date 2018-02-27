Bill Cosby’s daughter’s death a shock to Shelburne Falls residents

SHELBURNE FALLS, Mass. (WWLP) – Bill Cosby’s daughter passed away in Shelburne Falls this past Friday.



Residents were shocked to hear that Ensa Cosby had passed away.



Ensa died at the family compound in Shelburne Falls, she was 44.



A family spokesperson said Ensa died from renal disease, and that Ensa had suffered from kidney problems all her life.



One Shelburne Falls man said he met Ensa when she was a teenager.



“I remember seeing her get driving lessons with her family in the two rugged parking lots,” said Ed Grinnell. “It’s just devastating to lose a child at any age.”

Ensa’s death comes one month before Bill Cosby is set to be retried on criminal sexual assault charges in Pennsylvania.



This is the second Cosby child who has died. His son Ennis was murdered during a robbery in California in 1997. The Cosby family has not announced funeral plans.

