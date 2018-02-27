99-year-old describes hostage ordeal

(KSL) Doris Rucker Wasden says she is still on edge after a gunman held her hostage inside her home in Utah for several hours over the weekend.

The 99-year-old said she’s grateful for the police officers and paramedics who helped her and wouldn’t mind seeing them again this weekend, at her 100th birthday party Saturday.

It will be a lot different than what happened Friday night when an uninvited visitor, Freddy Alexander Velasquez, broke into her home by firing a gun through a sliding glass door as he was fleeing police.

“I could tell he was scared and everything because he told me the policemen were here, and I told him, ‘You ought to just go rest on my couch and rest for a little while'” said Wasden.

Her adult grandchildren said he threatened them with that gun and demanded their car keys. Police were right outside and helped them escape, but that left Wasden, who isn’t very mobile, stuck inside with the intruder.

She said Velasquez started rummaging through her jewelry box.

“He took the one tray out and dropped it on the floor, and that’s when I told him, ‘Don’t make a mess!'” she recalled.

