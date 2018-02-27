104th FW, Thunderbolt Council make donation to Westfield High School band

WESTFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The 104th Fighter Wing and the Thunderbolt Council are presenting donation checks to several local organizations to give back to the community.

This afternoon, they presented a donation to the Westfield High School band.

Vice Commander of the 104th FW Col. Pete Green told 22News, the money is a way to say thank you to the Westfield community.

“We were able to collect some revenue and at this point, we want to be able to give back to the community, and the Westfield community is really where our home is, so being able to take a look at the different programs within Westfield, we identified the Westfield Music Program at the High School as one of those programs,” Green said.

The Thunderbolt Council is a corporation that supports the men and women of the 104th FW. They help organize and promote air shows and other activities of the 104th.