VIDEO: 17 angels greet students returning to school following deadly shooting

PARKLAND, Fla. (AP) – School reopens Wednesday for the first time since the Valentine’s Day mass shooting at Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland.
On Sunday, students were allowed to return to the scene to collect backpacks and other belongings they left behind when they fled the building.
The students were greeted by 17 people dressed in white costumes as angels standing beside a makeshift memorial outside the school.
Organizer Terry Decarlo said the costumes are sent to every mass shooting and disaster so the survivors “know angels are looking over them and protecting them.”
Many of those dressed as angels at Stoneman Douglas on Sunday were survivors of the 2016 mass shooting at the Orlando nightclub Pulse, where 49 people died.
