Victim of pedestrian accident in Springfield identified

DA's office working with Springfield PD to investigate crash

SPRINGFIELD,  Mass. (WWLP) – The woman who died days after being struck by a car on Harkness Avenue in Springfield has been identified.

According to Hampden County District Attorney’s Office spokesman Jim Leydon, 51-year-old Lisa Parker died as a result of her injuries sustained in the crash.

The Springfield resident was struck by a car near the avenue’s intersection with Gifford Street on February 14.

The DA’s office is continuing to work with the Springfield Police Department to determine what led up to the crash.

