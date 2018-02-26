Unionized city workers rally at UMass Amherst

AMHERST, Mass. (WWLP) – Unionized social workers, firefighters and teachers across the state gathered at UMass to participate in the National Worker’s Day of Action.

The National Worker’s Day of Action is taking place the same day the U.S. Supreme Court will hear arguments in the case Janus vs. the American Federation of State, County and Municipal Employees case.

Workers worry that this case will weaken the ability for them to form unions.

“We feel its really important that we have protections, that we have the ability to band together and fight for fairness and equity in the work place,” said Kate Hudson, a UMass senior lecturer.

Monday’s day of action is one of more than 300 similar actions taking place across the nation. Many union workers hope they will see more union jobs in the community.