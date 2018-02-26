Union workers rally support in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Unionized Springfield teachers were among the dozens of Union supporters and workers outside the Sheriff’s Office in Springfield Monday night, as part of a nationwide call to support a nation-wide “Worker’s Day of Action.”

“We need to be standing together, supporting workers, giving them the freedom to organize and use their voices,” Springfield Education Association President, Maureen Colgan Posner said.

The “Day of Action” demonstrations were scheduled to coincide with the day the U.S. Supreme Court heard arguments in an anti-union case.

“We’re fighting to make a difference with the unity and we’re fighting to strengthen our communities,” Tracy Little-Sasanecki from the Springfield Public Schools said.

Posner said she worries this case could weaken the ability for people to form unions and untimely impact her students.

“What makes good working conditions, makes good learning conditions for students,” Posner added.

Monday’s rally in Springfield was one of more than 300 similar rallies across the country.