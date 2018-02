You can witness the award winning musical Annie come to life, right here in Western Massachusetts! Madilynn Mason, Gene Choquette and Christine St. Amant Greene visited the show with a preview of the Theatre Guild of Hampden’s upcoming performance!

Thornton Burgess Middle School

85 Wilbraham Rd, Hampden, MA

March 2, 3, 9, and 10 at 7:30PM

March 4 and 11 at 2PM.

For more information or to purchase tickets, click here