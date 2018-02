GREENFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Franklin County nurses and Baystate Health officials were back at the bargaining table on Monday to try and work out a contract.

Nurses from Baystate Franklin Medical Center withdrew their one day strike notice on Friday after the hospital group agreed to negotiate.

The 24 hour nurse strike was scheduled to begin at 7 a.m. Wednesday.

22News will continue to cover the contract negotiations and bring you any new developments as they become available.