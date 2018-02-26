State awards $1 million in grants to study the feasibility of microgrids

BOSTON (WWLP) – The state is making an investment of over $1 million in clean energy projects.

The funding will help communities study how they can integrate “mircogrids,” a technology that could improve energy efficiency and lower energy costs for residents.

Microgrids are networks for delivering electricity to multiple buildings through battery storage or clean energy technologies like solar panels.

They help lower energy costs, reduce greenhouse gas emissions and improve recovery from power outages.

The state awarded $75,000 grants for microgrid projects to 12 communities across the state, including Montague, Palmer and Pittsfield.

Pittsfield State Senator Adam Hinds highlighted the importance of the project in a news release to 22News saying, in part:

This is a vital step towards understanding how to protect our critical infrastructure and our most vulnerable residents, while also reducing energy costs and greenhouse gas emissions.”

The projects will look at how microgrids will impact certain areas and buildings in communities, including schools, fire stations and police stations.