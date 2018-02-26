Springfield man charged with murdering wife held without right to bail

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Springfield man accused of murdering his wife on Friday was ordered held without the right to bail during his arraignment in Springfield District Court Monday morning.

According to Hampden County District Attorney’s Office spokesman Jim Leydon, 41-year-old Terry Lockett is scheduled to return to court on April 2.

Leydon said Lockett was arrested Friday morning at his mother’s home on Marshall Street shortly after his wife, 43-year-old Kimberly Lockett, was found stabbed to death inside their Beaudry Street home.

The deadly stabbing is the city’s first homicide of the year.

