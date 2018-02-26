Smith College student diagnosed with meningitis

NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – A student at Smith College has been diagnosed with bacterial meningitis.

Smith College spokesperson Stacey Schmeidel told 22News the student lives off campus, and is in the hospital receiving treatment.

Schmeidel said it is unclear whether this case is related to the 2017 meningitis outbreak at the University of Massachusetts in Amherst.

The college is working with the Massachusetts Department of Public Health to notify any individuals who were in close contact with the student. Students with immediate health concerns are encouraged to call the Schacht Center for Heatlh and Wellness at 413-585-2800.

