Rock 102’s John O’Brien back on air after open heart surgery

EAST LONGMEADOW, Mass. (WWLP)- Rock 102 radio host John O’Brien is back on the air after open heart surgery.

“This was the first day I was back on the air [and] it was just for 2 hours,” says John O’Brien.

He is hosting his radio show Bax & O’Brien on Rock 102 from his home.

“People like his personality. People like that kind of dissent that he creates and it’s really good to have him back,” says executive producer of Bax & O’Brien, Steve Nagle.

This isn’t the first time O’Brien’s come back after having gone through a major illness. The first was melanoma in 2012 and then again in 2015 when the melanoma spread to his lungs. Now, he’s coming back six weeks after open heart surgery.

“He’s like a cat with 9 lives. He keeps getting knocked down and comes back,” says O’Brien’s co-host, Mike Baxendale. “He’s a lot tougher than he seems.”

He doesn’t like to show it, either.

“To me, it doesn’t really feel, heroic at all and not that difficult,” O’Brien says. “I am getting a little tired of it, but who knows if it’s over or what’s next.”

O’Brien told 22News he decided to come back so soon because he was tired of watching bad movies and reading books.