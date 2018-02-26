Protesters at UMass not big fans of Gov. Baker cutting PVTA funding

AMHERST, Mass. (WWLP) – Dozens gathered at UMass Monday to protest Governor Charlie Baker’s budget proposal that would cut PVTA funding.

To cope with the potential deficit, the PVTA is proposing raising some fares and eliminating some services.

Many people grouped together outside a hearing that was held by legislators, holding signs and chanting, protesting the potential change in service.

The PVTA is facing a $3.1 million shortfall because of under funding from Gov. Baker’s budget. One resident told 22News about the role public transportation serves in western Massachusetts.

“PVTA is something people use to get to work, go to medical appointments, pick up their kids to just really live and go about their lives so this is something that’s going to impact thousands of people,” said Patrick Burke of Northampton.

The transit agency already cut routes this summer over the objections of users and businesses.

If Gov. Baker’s budget plan is approved, a regular adult bus fare would rise from $1.25 to $1.60 on July 1.