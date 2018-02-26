Plans to re-develop Walnut Street in Agawam still ongoing

AGAWAM, Mass. (WWLP) – The town of Agawam is developing a plan to revitalize part of the Walnut Street extension.

A workshop was held at the Agawam Senior Center to get public input on creating an improvement financial district.

The re-development would be near the former Games and Lanes site, which is now an empty lot.

The town hopes the re-development can lead to increased property values, improved infrastructure and new jobs.

“In the area there is a lot of opportunities for many, many types of different industries to come in and what I mean for industry more of retail, office space, light industry,” said Jeffrey Daley, principal at CJC Development Advisors.

The project will be directed by Daley, a leading expert in district improvement financing.

He hopes to present the proposal to Mayor William Sapelli next month.